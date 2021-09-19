21 people arrested for breaching DRMA in Portmore

21 people arrested for breaching DRMA in PortmoreSunday, September 19, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A total of 21 people were arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in the Hellshire area of Portmore, St Catherine on the weekend.
The arrests were made by officers attached to the St Catherine South Police Division as they continued their increased operational activities across the division.
The unidentified individuals were charged between Friday, September 17 and Saturday September 18, according to a social media post by Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).
"The persons were observed breaching the regulations in the Hellshire area, as well as along Newlands Road," the JCF said.
An additional 39 people were warned for breaching the DRMA during the same period.
For his part, Superintendent in charge of operations, Hopton Nicholson, reminded citizens they would be prosecuted if they failed to adhere to the law.
"We are encouraging persons to obey the regulations as outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act. Failure to do so will result in prosecution," he declared.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy