21 people arrested for breaching DRMA in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A total of 21 people were arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in the Hellshire area of Portmore, St Catherine on the weekend.

The arrests were made by officers attached to the St Catherine South Police Division as they continued their increased operational activities across the division.

The unidentified individuals were charged between Friday, September 17 and Saturday September 18, according to a social media post by Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

"The persons were observed breaching the regulations in the Hellshire area, as well as along Newlands Road," the JCF said.

An additional 39 people were warned for breaching the DRMA during the same period.

For his part, Superintendent in charge of operations, Hopton Nicholson, reminded citizens they would be prosecuted if they failed to adhere to the law.

"We are encouraging persons to obey the regulations as outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act. Failure to do so will result in prosecution," he declared.