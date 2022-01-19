22-y-o Clarendon man charged with wounding with intent

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Davine Scafe, otherwise called 'Tutuman', a 22-year-old labourer of Osbourne Store, Clarendon, has been arrested and charged following an incident in his community on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

He has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Scafe is accused of attacking a man at his home, chasing him and firing several shots at him. The man managed to escape and was assisted to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

On Wednesday, January 12, Scafe was brought to the station by his attorney where he was interviewed and subsequently charged.