22-y-o Jamaican fined for smuggling ganja into Antigua

22-y-o Jamaican fined for smuggling ganja into AntiguaFriday, November 26, 2021
|
A Jamaican accused of smuggling two pounds of cannabis into Antigua and Barbuda was fined EC$16,000 (approximately J$924,141) when he appeared in court in that country on Wednesday.
Rumar Bailey, 22, pleaded guilty to the importation of cannabis.
As part of his sentence, the Jamaican was given two years to pay the fine, or face two years in prison if he fails to comply with the payment order.
According to a report in the Antiguan Observer, Bailey was arrested on August 11 of this year after two pounds of cannabis was discovered inside cans of Gourmet Caramel Corn at an airport warehouse.
Bailey, who has lived in Antigua since he was nine years old, was also charged with possession of cannabis, and being "concerned" in the supplying of the cannabis valued at EC$16,000.
However, he denied those charges and they were later dropped by the prosecution on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy