22-y-o Jamaican fined for smuggling ganja into Antigua

A Jamaican accused of smuggling two pounds of cannabis into Antigua and Barbuda was fined EC$16,000 (approximately J$924,141) when he appeared in court in that country on Wednesday.

Rumar Bailey, 22, pleaded guilty to the importation of cannabis.

As part of his sentence, the Jamaican was given two years to pay the fine, or face two years in prison if he fails to comply with the payment order.

According to a report in the Antiguan Observer, Bailey was arrested on August 11 of this year after two pounds of cannabis was discovered inside cans of Gourmet Caramel Corn at an airport warehouse.

Bailey, who has lived in Antigua since he was nine years old, was also charged with possession of cannabis, and being "concerned" in the supplying of the cannabis valued at EC$16,000.

However, he denied those charges and they were later dropped by the prosecution on Wednesday.