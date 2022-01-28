22-y-o gunned down in Mount Carey, St James

22-y-o gunned down in Mount Carey, St JamesFriday, January 28, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 22-year-old man was shot dead in Mount Carey in St James on Friday morning.
He has been identified as Ronald Barnes, otherwise known as Feather and Chicken, of a Mount Carey address.
Reports are that about 8:00 am, the police received information that explosions were heard along the Mount Carey main road in the vicinity of the Old Clinic.
After arriving on the scene, the police found Barnes’ body with bullet wounds to the head and a motorbike partially on top of him.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy