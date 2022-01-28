22-y-o gunned down in Mount Carey, St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 22-year-old man was shot dead in Mount Carey in St James on Friday morning.

He has been identified as Ronald Barnes, otherwise known as Feather and Chicken, of a Mount Carey address.

Reports are that about 8:00 am, the police received information that explosions were heard along the Mount Carey main road in the vicinity of the Old Clinic.

After arriving on the scene, the police found Barnes’ body with bullet wounds to the head and a motorbike partially on top of him.