22-y-o man charged in murder of 10-y-o girl

22-y-o man charged in murder of 10-y-o girlMonday, January 03, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Tommy Powell, otherwise called 'Red Head', a labourer of James Street, Kingston, has been charged with the murder of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell.
Powell was charged today, following an interview in the presence of his attorney.
Jezariah was shot dead at her home on Fleet Street in Kingston on Thursday, December 30.
Reports from the Central Kingston Police are that about 2:50 am the deceased and her relatives were asleep at home when a relative reportedly smelled gasoline and heard strange sounds on the roof. The individual went to investigate and was pounced upon by intruders, who attempted to gain entry to the house while firing at the occupants.
When the gunfire subsided, it was discovered that young Tyrell was shot. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Powell was also slapped with charges of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
His court date is being finalised.
