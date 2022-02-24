22-y-o slapped with multiple robbery charges

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Twenty-two-year-old Ricardo Showers-Brown otherwise called 'Brown Strap' of Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine has been charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to commit robbery stemming from an incident which occurred on Sunday, February 20.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 8:50 pm, Brown, armed with a knife, along with another man who was armed with a gun, held up a delivery man and robbed him of his 2022 Zhujiang motorcycle, cellular phone, cash and other items including food for delivery. The total loss amounted to $288,520. Brown and the other man escaped on the stolen motorcycle.

The bike was traced and later recovered by the police and Brown arrested and subsequently charged.