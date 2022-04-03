22-year-old Kingston man charged with murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-two-year-old Garfield Gordon otherwise called 'Tristan' of Lissant Road, Kingston CSO has been arrested and charged following the death of 23-year-old Imaro Grant of James Street.

Gordon has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that between 1:00 am and 4:00 am on February 26, Grant was on duty on Sutton Street in Kingston when he was attacked by Gordon and other men who were armed with handguns, machetes and knives.

The men tied Grant's hands and took him to the back of the compound where they stabbed and inflicted chop wounds to his head, chest and face then shot him in his head killing him on the spot. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, March 24 an operation was conducted and Gordon was taken into custody. He was subsequently charged based on an eyewitness statement on Friday, April 1.

His court date is being finalised.