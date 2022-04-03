22-year-old Kingston man charged with murder

22-year-old Kingston man charged with murderSunday, April 03, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-two-year-old Garfield Gordon otherwise called 'Tristan' of Lissant Road, Kingston CSO has been arrested and charged following the death of 23-year-old Imaro Grant of James Street.
Gordon has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that between 1:00 am and 4:00 am on February 26, Grant was on duty on Sutton Street in Kingston when he was attacked by Gordon and other men who were armed with handguns, machetes and knives.
The men tied Grant's hands and took him to the back of the compound where they stabbed and inflicted chop wounds to his head, chest and face then shot him in his head killing him on the spot. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Thursday, March 24 an operation was conducted and Gordon was taken into custody. He was subsequently charged based on an eyewitness statement on Friday, April 1.
His court date is being finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy