22-year-old dies in Junction accident

ST ELIZABETH Jamaica — A 22-year-old man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident close to Junction in southern St Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

He has been identified as Jaquan Collins, a pump attendant of Top Hill District close to Southfield in the parish.

Collin was reportedly driving a red Toyota Corolla motor car along the Chocolate Hole to Junction main road at about 8:00 pm when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

He died at the Mandeville Regional Hospital about 2:00 am early on Wednesday.