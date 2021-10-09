225 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Friday, bringing the overall infection total to 85,905.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 143 females and 82 males with ages ranging from 37 days to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (53), Kingston and St Andrew (58), Clarendon (17), St James (21), Westmoreland (4), Hanover (8), Manchester (5), Portland (2) St Mary (9) and St Thomas (1), Trelawny (6), St Elizabeth (14) and St Ann (27).

Meanwhile, 15 more deaths were recorded bringing the virus death toll to 1,995.

The deceased are:

A 78-year-old male from KSA.

A 68-year-old female from KSA.

An 81-year-old female from St Catherine.

A 56-year-old male from KSA.

An 88-year-old female from KSA.

A 69-year-old male from St Catherine.

An 81-year-old male from Portland.

A 44-year-old male from St Catherine.

A 70-year-old male from St Ann.

A 60-year-old male from KSA.

A 45-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

A 77-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.

A 50-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

A 41-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

A 72-year-old female from St Thomas.

The deaths occurred between October 4 and October 7, 2021.

In the meantime, 146 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 54,094.

Currently, 415 people are hospitalised, 34 of which are critically ill. Fifty-five are severely ill and 109 are moderately ill.

There are 29,232 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.