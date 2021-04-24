225 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 225 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 44,867 and the death toll to 756.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths included three men in Kingston and St Andrew, ages 64, 82 and 33. A 15-year-old girl from St Ann also died.

Of the newly reported cases there were 122 females and 103 males with ages ranging from 11 days to 98 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (52), St Catherine (41), St Ann (29), Manchester (26), St James (17), St Mary, St Thomas (13 each), Clarendon (10), St Elizabeth (eight), Westmoreland, Portland (six each), and Trelawny (four).

The country recorded 116 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 20,391.