22 more COVID deaths, 463 new cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 463 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 64,294, and virus death toll to 1,453.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 286 females and 177 males with ages ranging from nine days to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (80), St Catherine (63), St Ann (54), St Elizabeth (53), Manchester (48), Westmoreland (39), St James (36), Clarendon (33), Hanover (16), Trelawny (13), Portland (11), St Mary (10), St Thomas (seven)

The latest deceased comprise:

A 66-year-old male from St James, whose death was previously under investigation

A 63-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

An 86-year-old female from St James whose death was previously under investigation

A 47-year-old female from St James

A 71-year-old female from St James

An 87-year-old male from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

A 66-year-old male from St Catherine

A 76-year-old male from St Catherine

A 64-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 55-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 65-year-old male from Hanover

A 57-year-old female from St Catherine

A 71-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 78-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 51-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 76-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 24-year-old male from St Elizabeth

An 87-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 72-year-old male from Hanover

A 61-year-old male from St Ann

A 68-year-old male from St Ann

A 63-year-old male from Clarendon

Jamaica has 14,528 active cases after 42 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,918.

Currently, 705 people are hospitalised; 84 of which are severely ill, while 58 are critically ill and 186 are moderately ill.