22 'vulnerable' road users killed in eight days — RSU

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nineteen of the 22 people killed in 21 fatal traffic crashes between December 23 and 31 fell into the category classified as “most vulnerable road users” by the Ministry of Transport's Road Safety Unit (RSU).

The category is made up of pedestrians, motorcyclists, pedal cyclists and pillion riders and combined, is responsible for 62 per cent of the 482 people killed in motor vehicle crashes last year.

Among the 22 people killed in the last week of 2021 were eight pedestrians, eight motorcyclists, two pedal cyclists and one pillion rider, all belonging to the most vulnerable group.

Also killed were one driver of a private motor car, the driver of a public passenger vehicle and a passenger in a private motor car. Of the 22 deaths over the eight-day period, two were females; one was a passenger in a private motor car while the other was a pedestrian.

The youngest victim was a 15-year-old pedal cyclist who was hit by a Toyota Probox motorcar at the intersection of Duhaney Drive and Washington Boulevard in St Andrew about 5:26 pm on Christmas Eve. The oldest victim was an 81-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a grey Honda Accord motor car on Sunday, December 26, after reportedly walking into the path of the vehicle.