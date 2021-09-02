23-y-o Kamari Miles laid to rest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-three-year-old Kamari Miles was on Thursday laid to rest at the Dovecot Memorial Park and Crematory in St Catherine.

Miles, who was a manager at business process outsourcing company IBEX, was gunned down on Friday, June 11 at his home on Salkey Avenue in Duhaney Park, St Andrew.

About 8:10, residents reportedly heard Miles screaming out for help. Immediately after, they heard loud explosions.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 8:10, Miles was found in a pool of blood.

Miles was remembered by family, friends and past school mates from Calabar High School as industrious and jovial. Oneil Miles, his older brother told OBSERVER ONLINE that the support shown at the funeral has comforted the family through its grief.

Related stories:

Man shot dead after neighbours hear cries for help

'I can't believe someone took his life in that way'