23-y-o charged with murder after shooting incident last year

23-y-o charged with murder after shooting incident last yearTuesday, October 05, 2021
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police have charged 23-year-old Oshawny McNabb with murder following the shooting death of Kamar Palmer in Ferguson Square at Delacree Park, in Kingston 11 on Thursday, December 31, last year.
The police said that Palmer was standing in Ferguson Square about 9:00 pm, when he was approached by McNabb and another man.
Both armed men reportedly opened gunfire at Palmer hitting him all over the body.
Both men escaped and McNabb was later captured and positively identified on an identification parade on Saturday, October 2, the police said.
The second accused has already been charged in relation to the incident.
