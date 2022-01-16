23-y-o dies following accident in Clarendon

23-y-o dies following accident in ClarendonSunday, January 16, 2022
CLARENDON, Jamaica— Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Lewis of a Water Lane, Clarendon address, died as a result of injuries he received along the Sedge Pond main road in the parish on Friday.
Reports from the Exeter police are that about 6:00pm on Friday, the driver of a Toyota motor car was travelling towards Race Course when on reaching a section of the roadway the vehicle collided with Lewis' motorcycle.
The police were alerted and Lewis was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
