23-y-o dies following accident in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Lewis of a Water Lane, Clarendon address, died as a result of injuries he received along the Sedge Pond main road in the parish on Friday.

Reports from the Exeter police are that about 6:00pm on Friday, the driver of a Toyota motor car was travelling towards Race Course when on reaching a section of the roadway the vehicle collided with Lewis' motorcycle.

The police were alerted and Lewis was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.