23-y-o killed in early morning gun attack on North Street

A 23-year-old labourer is dead following a shooting incident in downtown Kingston on Tuesday morning.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the deceased was gunned down by unknown assailants about 6:50 am on North Street as he made his way to work.

It is believed that two other people were injured in the attack.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (CCU) confirmed the shooting incident but was unable to immediately provide details.

More details to come as investigations into the incident continue.