23-y-o man charged following stabbing incident in St Catherine

23-y-o man charged following stabbing incident in St CatherineFriday, October 08, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Gilbert, otherwise called 'Hot Jerk' of North Street, Old Harbour in St Catherine has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in the parish on Tuesday, October 5.
Reports are that about 7:00 am, Gilbert allegedly used a knife to stab a man with whom he had a dispute. The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.
Gilbert was subsequently arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy