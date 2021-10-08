23-y-o man charged following stabbing incident in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Gilbert, otherwise called 'Hot Jerk' of North Street, Old Harbour in St Catherine has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in the parish on Tuesday, October 5.

Reports are that about 7:00 am, Gilbert allegedly used a knife to stab a man with whom he had a dispute. The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Gilbert was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.