23-year-old St Elizabeth businessman suspected of scamming charged

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - A 23-year-old St Elizabeth businessman has been charged with knowingly possessing identity information after police found evidence of scamming activities at his home on Tuesday.

He is Keefer Facey of Gazeland District, Nain in the parish.

Police reports are that on Tuesday, February 22 Facey was arrested during a targeted raid at his house.



The police said during a search of the premises two iPhones and two laptops belonging to him were found.

The police added that upon inspection of the devices one of the laptops had names and telephone numbers of people living overseas.

The police said that there was also voice recordings with evidence of scamming activities.



The accused was unable to give an account for the overseas numbers and names found on his devices.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday, February 28.



An investigation is being carried out by St Elizabeth Criminal Investigation Branch.

- Kasey Williams