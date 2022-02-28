23-year-old man killed in St Elizabeth crash

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A 23-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle crash on the Lacovia main road in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

He has been identified as Demarco Deeble otherwise called “Pie” of Burnt Ground District in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

Police reports are that about 1:30 am, Deeble was travelling in a Toyota Axio motor car towards Santa Cruz when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail on the Lacovia Bridge.

Deeble was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Kasey Williams