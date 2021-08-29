23-year-old man shot dead in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester police are probing the murder of a man in the community of Dunsinane on Saturday.

Dunsinane is located northwest of Mandeville.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Waynaldo Dixon from Pimento Hill District near Mike Town.

Police say he was killed by unknown assailants on Long View Close about 5:17 am.

It is reported that residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

Dixon was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams