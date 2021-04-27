23% increase in gun seizures so far this year — police

23% increase in gun seizures so far this year — policeTuesday, April 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting a 23 per cent increase in the seizure of illegal firearms, having removed 226 weapons from the nation's streets since the start of the year.
Among the firearms seized are 25 rifles, which, according to the JCF, represent a 92 per cent increase in the seizure of deadly assault rifles when compared with the 13 seized for the same period last year.
Pistols accounted for majority of the weapons, with 161 seized for the period — 38 more than the corresponding period last year. Eight deadly SMG sub-machine have also been seized in comparison to two for the same period last year.
The JCF commended the St James Police Division, which it said continues to lead the nation with 52 seizures since the start of the year. St Andrew South has seized the second most firearms (31), while St Catherine North and St Andrew Central both have seized 18.
The JCF added that St Catherine South has seized 16 guns while 15 guns were seized in the Westmoreland Division.
In the meantime, the police are urging people who believe they have information that could lead to the seizure of guns and/or the capture of gunmen, to call Crime Stop at 311 or police emergency at 119.
