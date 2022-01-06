24-y-o charged with murder of St James vendor

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Oshane Vassell, a 24-year-old man of Cooke Street in Westmoreland was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Leon Reid, otherwise called 'Rasta', a vendor of Dam Road, John's Hall in St James.

Reports from the Savana-la-Mar Police are that about 6:30 pm on December 10, residents of Great George Street in St James heard explosions and summoned the police.

Reid was seen lying on the roadway with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read: 'Rasta' shot dead in Westmoreland

Police investigation led to Vassell's apprehension on Wednesday, January 5. He was charged following an interview session.

His court date is being finalised.