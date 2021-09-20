24-y-o motorcyclist killed in St Elizabeth crash

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police are reporting that a 24-year-old man died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash on the Emmaus main road (south of Santa Cruz) in St Elizabeth on Monday.

Police named the deceased as Cheznarine Wright, a farmer of Leeds District in the parish.

The police said about 9:30 am, the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car was travelling on the main road when Wright, who was travelling in the opposite direction aboard a motorcycle, reportedly overtook another vehicle and collided head on with the Corolla.

Wright was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams