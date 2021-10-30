24-year-old St Thomas man perish in car crash

A 24-year-old St Thomas man is the latest road fatality after crashing his motor car into a light pole Friday morning.

He has been identified as John Sterling of Pond Side district in Yallahs in the parish.

Reports are that Sterling died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the Heartease Main Road. The police report that he was driving a Toyota Corolla motorcar along the roadway when he lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a utility pole about 11:00 a.m.

The police were alerted and Sterling was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Yallahs police are investigating.