24-year-old suspected serial rapist charged

ST JAMES, Jamaica –Detectives in St James have charged 24-year-old Odane Jackson, a suspected serial rapist who was busted in the parish last week.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit, Jackson, who hails from the community of Norwood, has been charged with assault at common law, assaulting a female, two counts of rape, two counts of robbery with aggravation and buggery.

The charges are in relation to three separate cases.

Jackson was arrested on Friday, January 28 at Fairview, Montego Bay in St James by a police team that went to investigate when they heard screams in the area.

He was later put on an identification parade and charged after being pointed out.

The police say Jackson remains a suspect in other cases committed in and around the Montego Bay area.

His court date is being finalised.