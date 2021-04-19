246 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

246 new COVID cases, 4 deathsMonday, April 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and four new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 44,136, and the death toll to 727.
The new deaths include an 81-year-old woman from Clarendon, a 73-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 67-year-old man from St Catherine, and a 43-year-old man from St Ann.
Patients making up the new cases range in age from one year to 92 years, and the cases were recorded in Clarendon (nine), Hanover (two), Kingston & St Andrew (87), Manchester (17), Portland (one), St Ann (17), St Catherine (55), St Elizabeth (24), St James (12), St Mary (five), St Thomas(eight), Trelawny (three), and Westmoreland (six).
One hundred and thirty three females make up the new number, and 113 males. A total 1,364 samples were tested.
At the same time, there were 122 recoveries, for a total 19,832.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy