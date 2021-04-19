246 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and four new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 44,136, and the death toll to 727.

The new deaths include an 81-year-old woman from Clarendon, a 73-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 67-year-old man from St Catherine, and a 43-year-old man from St Ann.

Patients making up the new cases range in age from one year to 92 years, and the cases were recorded in Clarendon (nine), Hanover (two), Kingston & St Andrew (87), Manchester (17), Portland (one), St Ann (17), St Catherine (55), St Elizabeth (24), St James (12), St Mary (five), St Thomas(eight), Trelawny (three), and Westmoreland (six).

One hundred and thirty three females make up the new number, and 113 males. A total 1,364 samples were tested.

At the same time, there were 122 recoveries, for a total 19,832.