249 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 14 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 249 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 85,163 and the virus death toll to 1,936.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 143 females and 106 males with ages ranging from 58 days to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (69), Kingston and St Andrew (54), Clarendon (29), St James (27), Westmoreland (16), Hanover (14), Manchester (nine), Portland, St Mary and St Thomas (six each), Trelawny (five), St Elizabeth and St Ann (four).

The deceased are:

A 59-year-old female from St James

A 41-year-old female from St James

A 56-year-old male from St Ann

An 80-year-old female from Trelawny

A 56-year-old male from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation

A 39-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 7-month-old male from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

A 28-year-old female from St Catherine

An 81-year-old male from St Catherine

A 75-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 72-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 78 -year -old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 78-year-old female from St Mary

An 80-year-old male from St Mary

In the meantime, 134 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 53,538.

Currently, 551 people are hospitalised, 67 of which are severely ill, while 54 are critically ill and 115 are moderately ill.

There are 29,109 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.