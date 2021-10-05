249 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 14 more deaths

249 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 14 more deathsTuesday, October 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 249 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 85,163 and the virus death toll to 1,936.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 143 females and 106 males with ages ranging from 58 days to 94 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (69), Kingston and St Andrew (54), Clarendon (29), St James (27), Westmoreland (16), Hanover (14), Manchester (nine), Portland, St Mary and St Thomas (six each), Trelawny (five), St Elizabeth and St Ann (four).
The deceased are:
- A 59-year-old female from St James
- A 41-year-old female from St James
- A 56-year-old male from St Ann
- An 80-year-old female from Trelawny
- A 56-year-old male from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
- A 39-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 7-month-old male from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
- A 28-year-old female from St Catherine
- An 81-year-old male from St Catherine
- A 75-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 72-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 78 -year -old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 78-year-old female from St Mary
- An 80-year-old male from St Mary
In the meantime, 134 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 53,538.
Currently, 551 people are hospitalised, 67 of which are severely ill, while 54 are critically ill and 115 are moderately ill.
There are 29,109 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login