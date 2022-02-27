24 Jamaican students making 20km walk to Polish border

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith has confirmed that 24 Jamaican students who were in Ukraine were on Sunday making their exit out of the war-torn country by foot as bus plans were disrupted on Saturday night.

In an address on Sunday morning, the Minister shared that the students were “proceeding towards the Polish border by bus on Sunday morning” but “regrettably that journey was disrupted.”

“My best information is that apparently citizens were angered by the bus overtaking traffic. It is not clear to me whether this is vehicular traffic or foot traffic as we have all been seeing images of long lines of people proceeding both on foot and by vehicle towards various border points in order to leave Ukraine,” she continued. “

In any event, it appears that they would not permit the bus to continue and the students had to determine whether they would remain on the bus and go back towards L'viv or they would exit the bus and proceed on foot.”

She informed the nation that the students chose to continue making their exit by foot, leaving them with a 20km trek toward Poland.

Johnson-Smith urged the nation to keep the students in their prayers as the walk will not be “easy.”

“It is by no means going to be easy but they are proceeding on foot, so I am asking for your continued prayers for their safety for their well-being and strength as they proceed on this journey,” she urged, indicating that her Ministry has made all the necessary arrangements for the students to be welcomed once they arrive in Poland.

“We have made arrangements for them to be met on the other side. We have sent their names to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to confirm their safe passage.”