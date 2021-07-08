25-y-o man charged with shop breaking and larceny

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man who was caught on CCTV footage breaking into a business establishment in Manchester has been arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Thorn Bailey otherwise called 'Noni', of Turner Top district in the parish.

Reports on the incident which happened in Lititz district on Monday, June 28 say that about 6:00 pm, a woman securely locked up her business place but on her return, she realised that one of the doors was pried off and items stolen.

The police said the missing items had a value of $87, 635. She made a report and CCTV footage identified Bailey as the culprit.

He was arrested on Tuesday, July 6 and subsequently charged.