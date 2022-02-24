33-y-o charged with murder in Westmoreland

33-y-o charged with murder in WestmorelandThursday, February 24, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Thirty-three-year-old Oshane Blair otherwise called 'Pastor', of Crowder District, Grange Hill, Westmoreland was arrested and subsequently charged with the murder of 25-year-old Jervain Lue otherwise called 'Jermaine', a carpenter of Top Lincoln District in Grange Hill arising from an incident which occurred on Wednesday, February 9.
Allegations are that about 9:45 am, Lue was driving a motorcycle, when he was pounced upon by Blair who brandished a handgun and opened gunfire hitting him to the upper body. The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Lue was seen lying along the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.
On Monday, February 14, Blair was shot and injured by gunmen and was admitted and placed under police guard. He was later released from hospital and subsequently charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy