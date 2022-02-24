33-y-o charged with murder in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Thirty-three-year-old Oshane Blair otherwise called 'Pastor', of Crowder District, Grange Hill, Westmoreland was arrested and subsequently charged with the murder of 25-year-old Jervain Lue otherwise called 'Jermaine', a carpenter of Top Lincoln District in Grange Hill arising from an incident which occurred on Wednesday, February 9.

Allegations are that about 9:45 am, Lue was driving a motorcycle, when he was pounced upon by Blair who brandished a handgun and opened gunfire hitting him to the upper body. The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Lue was seen lying along the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Monday, February 14, Blair was shot and injured by gunmen and was admitted and placed under police guard. He was later released from hospital and subsequently charged.