25-y-o man killed during gun battle between cops and gunmen in St Thomas

25-y-o man killed during gun battle between cops and gunmen in St ThomasWednesday, October 27, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica— A man was fatally shot on Wednesday during a confrontation between members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and gunmen in Seaforth, St Thomas.
Dead is 25-year-old Dwayne Gordon, also from Seaforth in the parish.
Preliminary reports suggest that sometime after 12:00 pm, a group of men allegedly opened gunfire at the police, who took evasive action and returned fire.
During the crossfire, Gordon was reportedly hit. He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is not immediately clear whether Gordon was among the group of gunmen, who had allegedly engaged the police in the shootout.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been notified of the incident.
