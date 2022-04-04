25-y-o man shot dead in St Mary, murders up by 1,200% in parish

St MARY, Jamaica – The police are continuing their probe into the shooting death of a man in Highgate, St Mary on the weekend.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Tehjmar Cooke of Stockholm Park Housing Scheme in Highgate.

A report from the police's information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), stated that about 10:40 pm, Cooke was making his way home when a motor vehicle drove up and armed men alighted from the unit.

READ: Shopkeeper shot dead in Annotto Bay, suspect cut down by cops hours later

They opened gunfire, hitting Cooke several times before making their escape from the scene in the vehicle.

The police were alerted and Cooke was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cooke was the second person murdered in the usually peaceful north coast parish on the weekend.

Claudia Consingh, 45, was gunned down at her shop in Crooked River, Annotto Bay about 5:30 pm on Sunday. Her alleged attacker was fatally shot by the police hours later in the wee hours of Monday morning.

A total of 13 persons have been murdered in the parish up to April 2, according to the latest crime statistics by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

This represents a 1,200 per cent increase or 12 more murders so far this year, when compared to a single murder recorded for the corresponding period last year.