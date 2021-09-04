250 Jamaican farm workers leave for the US

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Government's plan to grow the Overseas Employment Programme from 13,000 to 30,000 jobs over the next four years got a boost on Friday, when 250 farm workers left the island to take up job opportunities in the United States.

One hundred and fifty of these workers are cane cutters.

In addressing the small group of workers before their departure, Labour Minister Karl Samuda outlined the importance of the almost 80-year collaboration between the US and Jamaica.

He stated that this new opportunity is a game changer for farm workers and will be valuable to their children in the future.

“We want you all to do well so that every employer in the United States, will see it as a necessity to employ and use Jamaicans on their farms,” Samuda said.

In the meantime, Scott Feeken, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Consul General, said that the H2A programme continues to be beneficial for both countries and he is thankful to all the government and all the stakeholders who have worked to make this programme a success over the years.

“The H2A programme is a perfect example of how the needs and skills of two countries can be combined to produce powerful results. These workers carry back an estimated $100 million back to Jamaica which in turn helps to build businesses, families and farms in this country,” Feeken said.

Some 4,781 Jamaicans have participated in the US Overseas Employment Programme so far this year, up to the end of August, with 3,625 farmers participating in the H2A programme and 1,156 in the H-2B hospitality Programme.