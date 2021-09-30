251 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, nine additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 251 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 83,737 and the virus death toll to 1,869.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 141 females and 110 males with ages ranging from 59 days to 91 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (76), Kingston and St Andrew (63), Manchester (25), St Thomas (24), Clarendon (21), St James (13), St Mary and St Elizabeth (seven each), Westmoreland (six), Trelawny (five), St Ann (two), Hanover and Portland (one each).

The deceased are:

An 80-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 71-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 77-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 96-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 75-year-old male from St Ann

A 56-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

An 86-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 72-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 70-year-old female from St Ann

In the meantime, 141 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 52,817.

Currently, 650 people are hospitalised, 87 of which are severely ill, while 37 are critically ill and 145 are moderately ill.

There are 28,464 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.