252 new COVID cases, seven deaths recorded in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 252 new cases of the COVID-19 and seven virus-related deaths on Sunday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 83,030 and the confirmed deaths to 1,841.

The new cases comprise 142 females and 110 males with ages ranging from three months to 91 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 65 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 56 in St Catherine, 23 in St James, 22 in St Ann, 19 in St Mary, 18 in St Thomas, 10 in Clarendon, nine each in Trelawny, Westmoreland and St Elizabeth, six in Hanover, five in Manchester, and one in Portland.

The deceased include three females ages 27, 58, and 84 and two males ages 42 and 69 from Trelawny. The other fatalities are a 73-year-old male from St Mary and an 80-year-old female also from that parish.

Five of the deaths were previously reported under investigation. The deaths were recorded between August 18 and September 23.

The ministry said two more deaths were reported under investigation.

It further reported 195 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 52,292.

There are 28,313 active cases on the island.

