258 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 25 more deaths

258 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 25 more deathsMonday, October 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 258 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, bringing the infection total to 86,384 and the virus death toll to 2025.
The deaths were recorded between August 23- October 8, 2021.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 149 females and 109 males with ages ranging from 32 days to 90 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (57), Kingston and St Andrew (52), St James (26), St Ann (25), Hanover (19), St Thomas (17), St Elizabeth (16), Westmoreland (14), Clarendon (10), Manchester (nine), Trelawny (eight), Portland (three), St Mary (two).
The deceased are:
· A 38-year-old male from St James whose death was previously under investigation
· A 77-year-old female from Trelawny
· A 62-year-old male from Trelawny
· A 61-year-old female from Trelawny
· A 56-year-old male from Trelawny
· A 96-year-old female from Trelawny
· A 62-year-old female from Trelawny
· A 45-year-old male from Trelawny
· A 75-year-old male from Trelawny
· An 87-year-old male from Trelawny
· An 84-year-old female from Trelawny
· A 74-year-old male from Trelawny
· An 84-year-old female from St Elizabeth
· An 83-year-old female from St Elizabeth
· A 78-year-old male from St Elizabeth
· A 41-year-old female from St Elizabeth
· A 59-year-old male from St Elizabeth
· A 53-year-old female from St Elizabeth
· A 76-year-old male from St Elizabeth
· A 76-year-old female from St Elizabeth
· A 30-year-old male from St Elizabeth
· A 64-year-old female from Clarendon
· A 60-year-old male from St Catherine
· A 63-year-old male from St Catherine
· A 60-year-old male from St James
In the meantime, 129 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 54,424.
Currently, 419 people are hospitalised, 53 of which are severely ill, while 30 are critically ill and 90 are moderately ill.
There are 29,347 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
