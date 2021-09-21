25 arrested at illegal parties in Linstead

25 arrested at illegal parties in LinsteadTuesday, September 21, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — In a major push-back against illegal parties, the Linstead police have locked down two such events and arrested 25 people allegedly held at the venues.
OBSERVER ONLINE has confirmed that 15 of the people were held at a party last Saturday in the Orangefield area, and another 10 apprehended on Monday evening — also at Orangefield.
The accused are to appear in court to answer to allegations that they breached the Disaster Risk Management Act.
The Government has banned parties and other such events across the island as part of its fight against the novel coronavirus.
The Linstead police are said to be pulling out all stops to ensure parties are locked down and people prosecuted amid reports that promoters in the area are flouting the law.
Earlier this month, a video, which went viral, showed a relatively large gathering at a party, which purportedly was held in Linstead.
The police here said they have not been able to verify the authenticity of the video, but they admitted that it is an impetus for the latest crackdown on the illicit entertainment events.
