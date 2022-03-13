25 new COVID-19 cases, one more death reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,379.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported one more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,845.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 21 females and four males, with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (two), Hanover (two), Kingston and St Andrew (seven), Manchester (two), St Catherine (four), St Elizabeth (one), St James (two), St Thomas (one), Trelawny (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victim is a 57-year-old man from St Catherine.

The country also recorded 99 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 78,430.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 3.3%.

There are 374 confirmed active cases on the island.