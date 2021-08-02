25 y-o Westmoreland man charged with murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Twenty-five-year-old Ayele Russell of Pee Wee Lane, Westmoreland, has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Nadian Dyer, who went missing with her four-year-old daughter on June 5, 2017.

Reports are that relatives reported Dyer and her four-year-old daughter missing and an investigation commenced. The police then proceeded to the house of Dyer, where her decomposed body was found with multiple stab wounds.

The murder is believed to be committed between April 23 and June 2, 2017.

On April 23, 2017, Russell travelled to the United States where he was arrested for a crime he committed there, the police said. He was deported to Jamaica on July 29, 2021 and on August 1, 2021 a warrant was executed on him.

He was subsequently charged for the offences.