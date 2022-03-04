26-y-o chopped to death in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica— The Hope Bay Police are probing the death of a 26-year-old man on Thursday, March 3, in the Shrewsbury District in Portland.

Dead is Tyrone Thomson, also known as Poochie, a mason of a Shrewsbury address.

Reports are that about 2:00 am the now deceased was at a party at Fruitful Vale District when an argument developed between him and Carvel Blackett, otherwise called Adda, of Binns Lane in Shrewsbury District.

Thompson left the party for home and on his way was allegedly met and attacked by Blackett, who reportedly chopped him to death.

The police are urging Blackett to surrender himself as he is being sought for questioning.