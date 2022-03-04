26-y-o chopped to death in Portland

26-y-o chopped to death in PortlandFriday, March 04, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica— The Hope Bay Police are probing the death of a 26-year-old man on Thursday, March 3, in the Shrewsbury District in Portland.
Dead is Tyrone Thomson, also known as Poochie, a mason of a Shrewsbury address.
Reports are that about 2:00 am the now deceased was at a party at Fruitful Vale District when an argument developed between him and Carvel Blackett, otherwise called Adda, of Binns Lane in Shrewsbury District.
Thompson left the party for home and on his way was allegedly met and attacked by Blackett, who reportedly chopped him to death.
The police are urging Blackett to surrender himself as he is being sought for questioning.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy