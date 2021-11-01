26-y-o shot dead at St Ann home; victim said to be man drinking goat blood in video

26-y-o shot dead at St Ann home; victim said to be man drinking goat blood in videoMonday, November 01, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica- A man believed to have appeared in a viral video drinking the blood of a goat was shot dead in a home invasion in St Ann over the weekend.
The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Tevin Grant otherwise called 'Biggs', of Portland Road, Discovery Bay in St Ann as well as Richmond Hill district in Montego Bay, St James.
Police in St Ann report that Grant was at his home in the parish having dinner about 10:55pm Sunday when gunmen forced their way inside and shot him several times. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Grant is believed to be the man who was captured drinking the blood of a goat in a viral video which surfaced on the internet last month. The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed Grant's killing but could not confirm that he was the same man seen in the viral recording.
Investigations into the murder are ongoing.
