UPDATE: 265 of 723 new cases reported in Kingston and St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew region continues to lead the island's tally of COVID-19 infections with 265 new cases in the past 24 hours.

This comes as the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed a new daily record of 723 new cases of the virus, which has infected a total of 26,026 people in Jamaica to date.

Of the new cases, 409 were women and 290 were males with ages ranging from seven months to 95 years.

St Catherine recorded the second highest number of infections yesterday with 141 cases, followed by Portland (58), St James (54), Trelawny (45), Hanover (33), St Ann (31), St Mary (26), Westmoreland (22), St Thomas (20), Manchester (18), Clarendon (six), and St Elizabeth (four).

Kingston and St Andrew also accounted for three of the seven COVID-related fatalities yesterday, with the deaths of two women, 73 and 85 years old, and a 73-year-old man.

The four remaining deaths were recorded in St James, three of them women, ages 55, 62 and 61 years, and a 78-year old man.

The country's death toll now stands at 453.

There are currently 11,039 active cases of the virus in the country after 143 recoveries were reported yesterday.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.