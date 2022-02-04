267 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 10 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 267 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, February 3, bringing the infection total to 125,517, and total deaths to 2,687.

The new cases comprise 171 females and 96 males with ages ranging from three months to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (51), Kingston and St Andrew (46), St James (37), St Ann (27), Trelawny (21), Manchester (19), St Mary (17), Clarendon (11), Portland (10), Hanover and St Elizabeth (nine each), St Thomas (seven), Westmoreland (three).

The deceased are:

An 87-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 63-year-old male from St Elizabeth (previously under investigation)

A 56-year-old male from St Elizabeth

An 82-year-old female from St Elizabeth (previously under investigation)

A 27-year-old female from St Catherine

An 81-year-old male from St Catherine

An 84-year-old male from Clarendon

A 70-year-old male from Clarendon

A 75-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 50-year-old female from St Elizabeth

The deaths occurred between January and February 2022.

There were 295 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 70,909.

Currently, 420 people are hospitalised, 48 of which are severely ill, while 16 are critically ill and 85 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of 24.6 per cent.