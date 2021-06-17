26 Jamaican community leaders participate in violence prevention training

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-six Jamaican community leaders participated in a six-module training series in social and behavioural science (SBS) for violence prevention.

The training was an initiative conducted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Positive Pathways Activity in Jamaica and was delivered through weekly one-hour online sessions from April 20 to May 25, 2021.

The agency said the SBS training focused on identifying and diagnosing causes of behavioural problems; designing and implementing behavioural solutions; as well as testing and evaluating SBS-led interventions.

Several participants have praised the training sessions which were facilitated by Dr Laura Van Berkel, Democracy International's Technical Specialist in SBS, noting that they were detailed, logical, and applicable in their work.

Colleen Wint-Bond, a consultant at the Violence Prevention Alliance who participated in the training, said that “in little bits and pieces of work I do throughout the week, I recall elements from the sessions”.

Meanwhile, Janilee Abrikian from the Peace and Love Society (PALS), commented that, “Anything that can be broken down into steps, which is what Laura [Dr Van Berkel] did quite a bit of, is very useful when we have to pass on that knowledge to others who work with us or pass on that knowledge to the target groups.”

The agency said all organisations that completed the course are now eligible to receive a USAID sponsored SBS Implementation and Integration Grant where they can apply their knowledge and skills in the Positive Pathways target communities.

The grants will be awarded to multiple organisations, with a maximum value of $750,000 per award, the agency said.

“We are very fortunate that USAID is not only providing training in SBS but also backing up the training with resources that allow Jamaican organisations to put their new skills into practice in vulnerable communities and with at-risk populations. These grants aim to contribute to reductions in youth violence and simultaneously help organisations deepen their skills for future work,” Chief of Party for Positive Pathways, Paul Teeple said.