26 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, two deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, March 20, bringing the infection total to 128,565 and total deaths to 2,969.

The new cases comprise 17 females and nine males, with ages ranging from zero months to 73 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (seven), St James (seven), Westmoreland (five), Kingston and St Andrew (three), Trelawny (two), Clarendon (one) and St Mary (one).

The deceased are:

A 73-year-old male from Hanover, whose death was previously under investigation

A 78-year-old male from St James, whose death was previously under investigation

The deaths occurred between February 2021 and August 2021.

There were 76 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,330.

Currently, 50 people are hospitalised, one of whom is severely ill, while one is critically ill and nine are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry reported a positivity rate of 5.1 per cent.