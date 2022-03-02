27-y-o St Elizabeth farmer charged with illegal possession of firearm

27-y-o St Elizabeth farmer charged with illegal possession of firearmWednesday, March 02, 2022
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – A 27-year-old St Elizabeth farmer has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a police operation in Broadleaf District on Tuesday.
He is Burgess Clarke of Broadleaf District in St Elizabeth.
Police reports are that about 5:00 am a search was conducted at a premises in the community.
During the search a chrome and black 9mm pistol (make and serial number not visible) with one magazine and five 9mm cartridges were found along with cash amounting to $2,065,000
The police seized the firearm, ammunition and cash.
Clarke is scheduled to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court in Santa Cruz on March 9.
The police said he is also being investigated under the Proceeds of Crime Act in relation to the cash.
-Kasey Williams
