27-y-o motorcyclist is Portland's first road fatality this year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sanjay Davis, a 27-year-old technician of Mount Pleasant District, Portland, on Friday, May 28, became the parish's first road fatality for 2021.

Reports are that Davis was riding his motorbike easterly along the North Coast highway when he collided with a delivery truck travelling westerly and he ended up under the rear wheel. He was thrown a few metres away and died on the spot.

The accident occurred about 5:00 pm.

Everard Owen