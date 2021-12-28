27-year-old taxi operator killed in four-vehicle crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A 27-year-old taxi operator died as a result of injuries he sustained in a four-vehicle crash on the Melrose Bypass in Manchester on Monday.

He is Phillip Blake of Comfort Hall District, Walderston in the parish.

Police reports are that about 10:00 pm, the driver of a Toyota Mark X motor car was travelling downhill towards Porus, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with an Isuzu motor truck, a Toyota Prado and a Toyota Corolla car which was being driven by Blake.

Blake was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said the other people involved in the crash were treated and released from hospital.

The police also said the driver of the Toyota Mark X has been warned for prosecution.

Kasey Williams