27 Jamaicans stranded in the UK to be repatriated today

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-seven Jamaicans who have been stranded in Britain will return home later today as permission has been granted for them to land, despite the closure of the country's borders to incoming flights from the United Kingdom (UK).

The incoming Boeing 777 aircraft will later, on Thursday, repatriate British nationals and residents to the UK, the Ministry of National Security announced.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, families of arriving passengers are asked not to meet them at the airport as the individuals will be housed in a government-managed quarantine facility for 14 days, the ministry said.

A number of Jamaicans have been stranded in the UK since the Government placed a ban on direct flights from that country last December. The ban was initially extended to January 31 and then April 13, but last Tuesday Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a further extension to April 30, as part of new curfew measures to stem the surge in COVID-19 infections on the island.

In its latest travel advisory on Jamaica, the UK Government had announced the British Airways (BA) flight from London to take home its nationals.

The UK Government underscored that persons interested in making the flight have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

“You must take the test in the three days before the service on which you will arrive in England departs. For example, if you travel directly to England on Friday, you must take the test on the Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Test providers can be found on the Visit Jamaica website,” said the UK Government in its advisory.

“To book you should contact BA on +44 (0)203 250 0145,” the advisory continued.

Arthur Hall