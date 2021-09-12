27 more COVID deaths, 560 new cases

27 more COVID deaths, 560 new casesSunday, September 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 560 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 27 deaths on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The latest data brings total coronavirus infections in Jamaica to 75, 857 and the virus death toll to 1,731.
The ministry reported that the new cases comprise 323 females and 237 males with ages ranging from two days to 96 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (105), St Ann (89), St Catherine (65), St Mary (65), St Thomas (56), St James (52), Trelawny (39), Westmoreland (32), Manchester (26), Hanover (26), Clarendon (three), St Elizabeth (one) and Portland (one).
Meanwhile, the ministry said the deaths occurred between August 27 and September 10. The deceased are:
- A 64-year-old female from St Catherine
- A 41-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 60-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 58-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 74-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- A 67-year-old female from St Ann
- A 24-day-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 62-year-old male from St Catherine
- A 45-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- A 47-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 97-year-old female from St Ann
- An 86-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 62-year-old female from St Thomas
- A 77-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 75-year-old male from St Ann
- A 62-year-old female from Hanover
- A 99-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- A 65-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 65-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 68-year-old male from St James
- An 81-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 77-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- A 72-year-old female from St Thomas
- A 68-year-old male from St Ann
- A 60-year-old male from St James
- A 68-year-old male from St Ann
- A 64-year-old male from St Ann
There are 24,058 active cases after 116 people recovered from the virus. Also, the ministry said 773 people are presently hospitalised due to the virus, with 119 patients severely ill, 57 in critical condition and 160 moderately ill.
